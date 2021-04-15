Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €135.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.85 ($148.05).

SU stock opened at €132.82 ($156.26) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

