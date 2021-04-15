Alstom’s (ALO) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €44.01 ($51.78) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.38. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

