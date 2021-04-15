Monavale (MONA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,614.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $1,395.09 or 0.02209630 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $72,614.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.00435593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,836 coins and its circulating supply is 6,725 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.