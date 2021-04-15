Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.34. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $18.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

URI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.06. The stock had a trading volume of 524,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.80. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

