Netbox Coin Price Hits $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $271,727.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00130574 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,832,774 coins and its circulating supply is 77,362,958 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.