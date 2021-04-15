Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.00676435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037055 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

