Hxro (HXRO) Tops One Day Volume of $3.15 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $120.01 million and $3.15 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.00676435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HXROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.