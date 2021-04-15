Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 519,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,598. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

