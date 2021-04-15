Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $440.68 million, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 496.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 650,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 496,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

