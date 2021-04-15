Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.40. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 13,960 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

