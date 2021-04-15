CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 34,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 206,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

