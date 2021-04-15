ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

CPBLF stock remained flat at $$8.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Several analysts recently commented on CPBLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

