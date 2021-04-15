Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Drops By 73.7%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BOGN remained flat at $$0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Bogen Communications International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

