Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Drops By 73.7%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BOGN remained flat at $$0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Bogen Communications International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Bogen Communications International Company Profile
