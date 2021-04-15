Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

