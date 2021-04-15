Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,318.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00742142 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00024593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,498.04 or 1.00116418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.32 or 0.00850332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

