Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.39 Million

Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $198.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.00 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $882.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $974.84 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $991.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,143. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

