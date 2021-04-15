Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.32. 834,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,202. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

