Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $19,853.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $19,853.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,269,297 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

