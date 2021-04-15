$197.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $197.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the lowest is $195.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $167.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $766.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 353,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,305. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

