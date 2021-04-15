Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.65.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.44. 1,166,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $250.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

