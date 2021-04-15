Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Decreases By 94.7%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NCCGF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during trading on Wednesday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

