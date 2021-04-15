Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 92.9% in March

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,417.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

