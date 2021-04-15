Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HENKY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 48,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.