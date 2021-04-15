Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBLCF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.