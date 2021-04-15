Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Shares Up 0%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.