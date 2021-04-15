Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Down 1.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.02. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.