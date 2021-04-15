Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08. 43,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 186,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

