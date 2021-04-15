Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Up 0.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,400.00 and last traded at $2,359.72. Approximately 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,355.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADYYF shares. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,310.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,163.77.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

