Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.59). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,580. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.