STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.18 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $250,763.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

