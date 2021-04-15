Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

