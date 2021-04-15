Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 80.6%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 5,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $88.44.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

