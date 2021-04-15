Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Decreases By 82.7%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRETF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

