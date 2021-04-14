AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $55.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 199,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,884. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

