Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Target Price at €136.63

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €138.85 ($163.35). 27,608 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €137.94 and its 200 day moving average is €120.43. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

