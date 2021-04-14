-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $330.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

