Beaxy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,508.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

