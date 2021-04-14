Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Declines By 70.1%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 on Wednesday. Kungsleden AB has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

