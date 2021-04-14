Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17,121% compared to the typical volume of 14 call options.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

KELYA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,780. The firm has a market cap of $931.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

