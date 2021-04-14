Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.43). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

SYBX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 203,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,670. The company has a market cap of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.