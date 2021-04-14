Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $254.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.17. 180,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,490. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $313.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.