Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

TSE AC traded down C$0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.21. 4,954,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,009. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.