Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Reaches $712.04 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005496 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $712.04 million and approximately $103.68 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00064199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.14 or 0.00688674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036191 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.