MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

HZO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 428,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.