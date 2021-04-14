CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 100,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,304,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,797,588.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, March 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 53,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, March 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,630.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 54,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$39,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

Shares of TSE:MBA remained flat at $C$0.75 during trading on Wednesday. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.40 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.78.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

