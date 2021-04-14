Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $3,010.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00063934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00690321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00088383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00036199 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

