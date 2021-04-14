Landbox Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 98.8% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $80,977.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

