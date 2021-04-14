Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLGNF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$77.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

