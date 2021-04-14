Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,037,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLOOF stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 243,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,484. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

