Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce sales of $46.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $224.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $226.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.